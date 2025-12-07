Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Caravan SandWitch, Studio Plane Toast

Caravan SandWitch Receives a Free Anniversary Update

Caravan SandWitch is celebrating its one-year anniversary since launch with a new free update that you can download right now

Indie game developer Studio Plane Toast and publisher Dear Villagers have released a free update for Caravan SandWitch to celebrate its one-year anniversary from launch. The new content includes a brand-new quest in the final chapter of the game, which will lead to you unlocking a machine that can change the van's yellow skin. You can see more in the trailer above as the update is available now.

Caravan SandWitch

Caravan SandWitch

Embark on a journey across vast landscapes in Caravan SandWitch, a captivating narrative-driven exploration adventure. In Caravan SandWitch, embark on a journey across a Sci-Fi Provence-like world, driven by a mystery through your missing sister that unfolds with each step you take. Interact with the communities on Cigalo, help them with their tasks, and meet new people along the way. Take your time to explore the world, whether in your van or on foot. Life is simple: no combat, no death, no timer, just you, your van, and the world. Explore a Provence-like World: Equipped with your van and an array of essential tools, you set out on a quest to find your missing sister. Upgrade your van throughout your adventure and explorations to open up new passages and ruins. From navigating treacherous terrain to uncovering ancient ruins, every step of your journey brings you closer to unraveling the truth behind your sister's disappearance.

A hopeful Post-Apocalypse: From a green planet to a desertic one due to human activities and sur-exploitation; discover on Cigalo the impact of humans and its population through your road trip. Meet the Reinetos, an old aboriginal species; the Robots left behind after the planet exploitation; the humans who stayed after everyone left for another planet; and the mysterious SandWitch. All of them live peacefully in Cigalo and help each other in this unwelcome environment.

Meet a diverse cast of characters: As you interact with the diverse characters you meet along the way, you'll come to understand that your community is your home. Help everyone and contribute your piece to the edifice, enabling everyone to live in harmony in an environment hostile to all civilizations due to over-exploitation.

A Game developed for All: Plane Toast made huge importance to create a game in which everyone can feel included, representing their vision of a world where communities help each other to overcome the environmental consequences of our world. Caravan SandWitch is written with an inclusive script, that represents a real community with its people and representation.

