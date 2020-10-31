Carbon Studio Unveils Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall

Carbon Studio revealed a brand news VR exclusive title this week with Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall. Longtime fans will appreciate that this will take place in the Age of Sigmar universe as you will be following the Necroquake. The game revolves around a specially assembled retinue of Stormcast Eternals who have embarked on a quest to investigate a new threat to the Mortal Realms. Right now the game has just been announced and doesn't have a release date set for it beyond "2021", but it looks pretty awesome as you can see from the trailer and images below. We wouldn't be shocked to see it come out in the early part of the year, but realistically, we don't expect to see this until Q3 2021.

Set in the Age of Sigmar universe, Tempestfall begins following the Necroquake. From the domain of Nagash and across all the Realms, Nighthaunt forces are rising. A specially assembled retinue of Stormcast Eternals embarks on a quest to investigate a new threat to the Mortal Realms. Side by side with these elite soldiers, you must explore the dread-filled realm of Shyish and battle your way through the Nighthaunt in a quest to protect the Forces of Order from a sinister plot. Coupling immersive melee combat with powerful, motion-based spellcasting, your pursuit will take you through seven-plus hours of action-packed gameplay in a world full of Warhammer lore, lurking secrets, and hidden dangers. We are the Stormcast Eternals. We are Sigmar's wrath manifest. In His name, we wage war. From cities to catacombs, swamps to prisons, the farther into the world of Tempestfall you go, the more dangerous it becomes, and you must rise to meet the challenges. But tread carefully – the Realm of Shyish is rife with wraiths and revenants, and death always lurks near.