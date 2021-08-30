Bardock Goes Super Saiyan In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we get some more Bardock action.

Earlier spotlights on the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Set showed Bardock in his Super Saiyan 4 form. This comes as a result of the Card Game casting a wide net with its focuses, pulling not only from the canon of Dragon Ball (OG, Z, Super, Super: Broly) but also from the expanded universe like the games, promotional anime, and more. As a result, we get things like Super Saiyan 4 Bardock, an oddity that never made its way into the canon but can still be collected here.

Personally, though, I find the Super Saiyan form to be the best. I remember being a kid, overwhelmed with excitement at the idea that Goku would soon become Super Saiyan in the dubbed episodes airing after school. The kids at the lunchroom would share printed pictures from future Sagas, most of which we'd been able to watch in part in the Japanese version, which showed the other characters as Super Saiyan. I can't imagine what I would've thought back then seeing a card like this, with Super Saiyan Bardock on the front and Super Saiyan 4 Bardock on the flip side. What an incredible time to be a Dragon Ball fan!

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out in September 2021.