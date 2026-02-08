Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armor Games Studios, Dino Time Raiders, Webbysoft

Dino Time Raiders To Release Free Demo This Week

You can try out the new time-travelling, park-building strategy incremental game Dino Time Raiders with a free demo later this week

Article Summary Dino Time Raiders free demo launches this week on Steam—experience time-travel and dino park chaos.

Assemble a quirky team, capture dinosaurs in different eras, and build your own prehistoric theme park.

Balance quick capture missions with long-term park management for addictive, fast-paced strategy gameplay.

Enjoy pixel art visuals, hilarious in-game mishaps, and endless replayability with each new park layout.

Indie game developer Webbysoft and publisher Armor Games Studios have confirmed that a free demo for Dino Time Raiders will be released this week. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a time-travelling, park-building strategy incremental game that totally doesn't take itself seriously, as you go back in time to capture dinosaurs and bring them back with he goal of making a profit off them. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the demo will be released for Steam on February 12, 2026.

Dino Time Raiders

In Dino Time Raiders, you assemble a team of scientists (and probably a few unqualified interns) to travel back in time, capture dinosaurs, and return to the present to build your very own prehistoric theme park. It's all fun and games until the raptors escape, the herbivores eat the landscaping budget, and your PR department needs to explain another "guest incident." Each new time period introduces stronger dinos, bigger risks, and fresh ways for things to go hilariously wrong, all wrapped in charming pixel art and accessible, bite-sized gameplay that's easy to pick up, impossible to put down, and rewarding to master.

Catch 'Em & Manage 'Em: Travel through time, tranquillise dinosaurs, and bring them back to your park for display (and occasional chaos).

Travel through time, tranquillise dinosaurs, and bring them back to your park for display (and occasional chaos). Build Your Park: Place enclosures, paths, and facilities to grow your prestige and attract more guests, ideally the kind that survive.

Place enclosures, paths, and facilities to grow your prestige and attract more guests, ideally the kind that survive. Incremental Progression: Earn income, research upgrades, and expand across four prehistoric eras: Permian, Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous.

Earn income, research upgrades, and expand across four prehistoric eras: Permian, Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous. Simple Yet Addictive Loop: Alternate between short capture missions and long-term park management, keeping the pace fun and fast.

Alternate between short capture missions and long-term park management, keeping the pace fun and fast. Humour & Chaos: Expect guest-eating carnivores, lawsuits, and ridiculous in-game newspaper headlines that chronicle your dino-driven disasters.

Expect guest-eating carnivores, lawsuits, and ridiculous in-game newspaper headlines that chronicle your dino-driven disasters. Replayability: Experiment with new park layouts, upgrades, and time periods for endless "one more run" sessions.

Experiment with new park layouts, upgrades, and time periods for endless "one more run" sessions. Charming Pixel Art: Clean, colourful visuals and tiny humans running from massive dinosaurs make the mayhem downright adorable.

