Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 46: Connecting Cards Row 3 We close out our spotlight on the nine-card connecting collection of Illustration Rare Pokémon cards from Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

These are the final three cards of Kouki Saitou's connecting Pokémon TCG collection in the Galarian Gallery.

Saitou's adorable Paras card appears below Bidoof and to the left of Poochyena, as the first of the lowest row of cards in the set. In this card, we actually see the source of the orange and yellow petals that were floating through the entire image, previously most prominently seen on the Bidoof, Pikachu, and Turtwig cards in the middle row. Paras is next to a garden of these delicate autumnal flowers, which are losing their petals as a delicate breeze passes by. Paras watches, amazed, as the petals fly above, toward the other Pokémon, their bright colors reflected in its entranced eyes.

Poochyena is the middle card in the bottom row. It is to the right of Paras, to the left of Mareep, and directly below Pikachu. I can't help but appreciate how well Saitou chose the orange color of the petals flowing off of the flowers by Paras in the previous direct card. Those petals vibe with the colors of all the Pokémon they are floating by, including Bidoof's brown fluff, Pikachu's warm red and yellows, Turtwig's yellow cheeks, and now Poochyena's red and yellow eyes.

Mareep should be placed directly below Turtwig and to the right of Poochyena to properly close out the image. The overall image includes Riolu, Swablu, and Duskull in the top row; Bidoof, Pikachu, and Turtwig in the middle row; and Paras, Poochyena, and, of course, this Mareep in the bottom row.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.