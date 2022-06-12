Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty – Complete Expansion Review

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we finish up our time with Dragon Majesty with a complete expansion review.

Second "special set" of the Sun & Moon era

Special sets sts tend to be themed to a specific focus, as we have here with Dragon Majesty's focus on the obvious: Dragons, yes, but also Fire-types. The other special sets of the Sun & Moon era, Shining Legends and Hidden Fates, are more popular due to their focus on Shiny Pokémon, but I also find Dragons to be a strong theme to base a set around. The inclusion of Fire-types and bringing in a rare Gold GX as the major hit also makes this a winning idea.

The Cards

There is a ton of strong artwork in this set. Notably, some of the cards that would've been incredible pulls were actually not used in the set and instead featured as SM Black Star Promos in the set's products. Because of that, I actually find the non-Full Art and non-Secret Rare portion of this set to be more impressive than the more sought-after hits. Standout cards are the Charmander line, Reshiram GX, and generally, a collection of GXs that feature interesting Pokémon rendered beautifully.

For the Full Arts and Secret Rares, both Full Art Trainers are great as we have the Kanto Classic Blaine and the tragic Zinnia. I could've used a few more Full Art Trainers in this set, especially considering how overloaded main series sets tend to get with them. The Full Arts and Rainbow Rare selection is okay with Reshiram standing out once again but, as I said, a few terrific cards were instead used as promos. I do really like the Ultra Necrozma GX Gold Secret Rare and appreciate how infrequently this card type was used. We wouldn't see it surface again until Hidden Fates and, in that set, we saw a change in how this card type used colors.

Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Final Rating

7.5/10 – Overall, Dragon Majesty is a strong set with beautiful artwork and a solid focus. The Full Art and Secret Rare section could've used more bangers, but the Ultra Necrozma GX Gold Secret Rare is certainly a winner.