Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Pt 36: Full Art Trainers Pt 1

We kick off the Full Art Trainer section of our spotlight on the art of August 2023's Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

Article Summary Explore Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames and its Secret Rares focus.

Discover the new TCG era's features, including lowercase ex cards.

Meet Full Art Trainers Geeta and Ortega, illustrated by famed artists.

Dive into the artistry and chase cards of Pokémon TCG's latest set.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Secret Rares.

Geeta features on a Full Art Trainer Supporter. Geeta is the chairwoman of the Paldean Pokémon League and the Academy board. Her Trainer Class is Top Champion and is known for using Espathra, Gogoat, Veluza, Avalugg, Kimgambit, and Glimmora, which shows a great variety in the Pokémon type that she is using. Her Full Art is illustrated by fan-favorite Trainer artist kirisAki. Next to her, we have an Ortega Full Art Trainer Supporter. Ortega is the boss of Team Star's Ruchbah Squad, and he specializes in Fairy-type Pokémon. His squad includes Azumarill, Wigglytuff, Dachsbun, Revavroom, Klefki, and Hatterene. This pastel-colored Ortega card is illustrated by Naoki Saito, who also draws the standard version of the card in this set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!