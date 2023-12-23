Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Pt 37: Full Art Trainers Pt 2

The Paldean Trainers Poppy from the Elite Four and Gym Leader Ryme appear for the first time in Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Illustration Rares.

Poppy is a Steel-type Trainer from the Paldea Region. She is a member of the Elite Four. Poppy uses Copperajah, Magnezone, Bronzong, Corviknight, and Tinkaton, the last of which she Terrastallizes during combat with the player. Her Full Art and standard card are both drawn by yuu in her first-ever TCG appearance. Also appearing for the first time is the Trainer Ryme. This Ghost-type Trainer is the Gym Leader of Montenevera Gym in Paldea. Ryme's sister Tyne originally founded the Gym. Ryme uses Banette, Mimikyu, Golurk, Spiritomn, Houndstone, and Toxtricity. Her first card here is illustrated by nagimiso.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

