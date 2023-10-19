Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mismagius, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 46: Mismagius & Gothorita

The summer 2023 Pokémon TCG expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features Mismagius & Gothorita on Illustration Rare cards.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

This Mismagius Illustration Rare is illustrated by aoki. aoki's first art credit was in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and they have been a steady contributor ever since. Their first cards were Heracross, Regice, Frosmoth Character Rare, and Zacian V Character Super Rare from that set. In this Illustration Rare, aoki depicts Mismagius in a gorgeous, witchy design that shows just how unique Illustration Rares can be.

Gothorita is the middle stage of the Gothita line. Gothita, a Psychic-type Pokémon from the Unova region, evolves into Gothorita, who then evolves to the ultimate stage: Gothitelle. This is the first-ever Gothorita Secret Rare card, which speaks to why Scarlet & Violet and Illustration Rares as a whole are so interesting for the Pokémon TCG. These cards allow species that would normally never get a Secret Rare feature to finally get the spotlight. This Illustration Rare, which sees this Pokémon excited in a vintage clothing store, is illustrated by SIE NANAHARA. This is NANAHARA's second contribution after their Pokémon TCG debut in Crown Zenith with the Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

