Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 67: Jacq Illustration

Jacq, the homeroom/bio teacher from Scarlet's Naranja Academy & Violet's Uva Academy, gets Secret Rare Pokémon TCG card in Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare.

Just like the studious Penny Special Art Rare Trainer, a fan-favorite from this very set, which will be the focus of an upcoming spotlight, Jacq gets an academic setting on his own Special Illustration Rare. Jacq is the homeroom and biology teacher from Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. Jacq's Pokémon of choice are Arcanine, Lurantis, Swalot, Mudsdale, Slowbro, and Farigiraf. Oswaldo KATO is the artist behind this stellar artwork. KATO is one of the most popular artists in the cards that have been under the Alt Art umbrella. This includes actual official Alternate Arts like the Golurk V from Evolving Skies; Character Super Rares like Centiskorch VMAX from Lost Origin; and Special Illustrator Rares like Charizard V from the Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

