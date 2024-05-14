Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – The Motorbike Messiah BTS Featurette

Warner Bros. has released another behind-the-scenes featurette for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga about Chris Hemsworth's motorcycling riding Messiah, Dementus.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases a BTS featurette focusing on Chris Hemsworth's Dementus in Furiosa.

A series of character spotlights lead up to the Cannes premiere and potential sales boost.

Hemsworth's intense portrayal and novel costume details highlight the film's hefty budget.

Furiosa's origins and epic battles promised in George Miller's new saga, releasing May 2024.

It seems that Warner Bros. is doing a series of featurettes for the main characters of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga the week of its Cannes Film Festival premiere. The social embargo is down and the review embargo should be dropping tomorrow following that premiere. The hype that the film buildings over the next week or so could really help boost the ticket sales for the film with a large budget if the reports are anything to go by. If you look at any of these featurettes, specifically this one that spotlights Chris Hemsworth and his character Dementus, you can see why the budget of this film is so massive. This also looks like a performance from Hemsworth that we've never seen before, and the film is leaning toward the savior complex in a world with no hope for this character. The costumes are awesome, and finding out the details about the contact lens with the overly large pupil to make Dementus look more, well, demented and a little high is a great touch.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!