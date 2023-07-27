Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Clauncher, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, slowpoke

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Pt 45: Slowpoke & Clauncher

Slowpoke & Clauncher feature on Illustration Rares in the Secret Rare section of the Paldea-themed Pokémon TCG set, Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at

Slowpoke was one of the first-ever Illustration Rares revealed of the Scarlet & Violet era when artwork began posting for the Japanese version of this set, and man, does it make me appreciate the fact that we are in an artist renaissance for the Pokémon TCG. This hilarious Slowpoke, which gives "Oh lord, he comin'" vibes, is illustrated by Toshinao Aoki, who has been contributing to the TCG as far back as the Neo era. Aoki is responsible for iconic cards such as Ampharos holo from Neo Revelation and the Special Delivery Dragonite gave out during the movies. After a hiatus of many years, Aoki returned with the Unown V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Paradigm Trigger. It's so nice to see Toshinao Aoki back!

Another unlikely species gets an Illustration Rare, further showing the fun and dynamic surprises that this card type is bringing to the Pokémon TCG. This time, it's Clauncher, the Water-type Pokémon from the Kalos region. This card is the first time Clauncher has been featured on something other than a Common. Artist Shinya Komatsu illustrates this card, which depicts Clauncher snipping veg on the bottom of the ocean while Skrelp, a Poison/Water-type from Kalos, watches. Komatsu is new to the hobby, as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars but has already contributed memorable cards, including the Machamp V Alternate Art, which was the chase card of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!