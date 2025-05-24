Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7Levels, Castle of Heart: Retold

Castle Of Heart: Retold Announces Summer Release

Castle Of Heart: Retold dropped a new trailer this week while confirming the game will be release for PC and consoles this Summer

Article Summary Castle of Heart: Retold is launching this Summer for PC and all major consoles with a brand-new trailer.

Experience revamped visuals, audio, controls, and gameplay improvements over the original 2018 release.

Play as cursed warrior Svaran battling the Sorcerer and Slavic mythological monsters across four worlds.

Enjoy rewritten dialogue, remade cutscenes, rebalanced combat, and updated endings in this action platformer.

Indie game developer and publisher 7Levels announced their new game, Castle of Heart: Retold, will be released sometime this Summer. If you couldn't tell from the name, this is essentially a revamped version of the original 2018 Nintendo Switch game, which is kind of weird to think about as the original still looks pretty good for a seven-year-old title. You play as a cursed warrior in a dark fantasy world where you must overthrow an evil sorcerer in this action platformer now with better graphics, audio, controls, and more. We have a trailer and info on the title here as we're waiting to see when it will be released for PC and all three major consoles.

Castle of Heart: Retold

Stand against the Sorcerer – a servant of the evil god Chernobog – to rescue the last priestess of the goddess Mokosh and liberate the land from his tyrannical rule. As a Slavic warrior named Svaran, you must overcome not only magical creatures and lethal contraptions but also a terrible curse that has turned your body to stone. You need to keep your killer streak going – otherwise, your body will begin to disintegrate, eventually costing you limbs and the ability to wield weapons!

Challenge Worthy of a Knight: Travel across four distinct Slavic landscapes and prove your worth against the Sorcerer's minions and blood-thirsty mythological creatures such as chorts, ghouls, and vodniks. Master your swordsmanship and tip the odds in your favor with dozens of melee and ranged weapons—from torches and hatchets to javelins and crossbows. Test your skills and reflexes in challenging boss battles against powerful, intimidating foes.

Travel across four distinct Slavic landscapes and prove your worth against the Sorcerer's minions and blood-thirsty mythological creatures such as chorts, ghouls, and vodniks. Master your swordsmanship and tip the odds in your favor with dozens of melee and ranged weapons—from torches and hatchets to javelins and crossbows. Test your skills and reflexes in challenging boss battles against powerful, intimidating foes. Remade. Refined. Retold: Experience the definitive version of Castle of Heart, boasting a legendary number of improvements. Immerse yourself in a medieval world made more beautiful thanks to new animations, updated character models, improved lighting, remixed music, and more detailed environments. Enjoy massively enhanced gameplay with rebalanced combat and platforming, a vastly improved player interface, and more responsive controls. Thanks to much smoother gameplay, everything now comes down to your skills and tactics!

Experience the definitive version of Castle of Heart, boasting a legendary number of improvements. Immerse yourself in a medieval world made more beautiful thanks to new animations, updated character models, improved lighting, remixed music, and more detailed environments. Enjoy massively enhanced gameplay with rebalanced combat and platforming, a vastly improved player interface, and more responsive controls. Thanks to much smoother gameplay, everything now comes down to your skills and tactics! An Old Slavic Legend: Discover the untold legend of Svaran and Mira, who dared to defy the will of the Sorcerer and found themselves caught in the battle of good and evil. In Castle of Heart: Retold, every line of dialogue has been rewritten and every cutscene remade. Challenge yourself to collect all the Crystals of Mokosh and unlock fully reimagined endings to the story!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!