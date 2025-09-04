Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7Levels, Castle of Heart: Retold

Castle Of Heart: Retold Release Pushed To October

After originally being teased for a Summer release, Castle of Heart: Retold has had its launch pushed back into early October

Article Summary Castle Of Heart: Retold release date pushed to early October after missing its original summer window.

Play as the cursed knight Svaran, battling mythological Slavic beasts and overcoming deadly traps.

Experience enhanced gameplay with new graphics, improved combat, reworked interface, and smoother controls.

All dialogue and cutscenes have been completely rewritten for a richer take on the Slavic legend.

Indie game developer and publisher 7Levels announced a proper release date for their upcoming game, Castle of Heart: Retold. Originally, the game was earmarked for the Summer, but it appears the team decided to push it back into the Fall, as it is now set to come out on October 3, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Castle of Heart: Retold

Stand against the Sorcerer – a servant of the evil god Chernobog – to rescue the last priestess of the goddess Mokosh and liberate the land from his tyrannical rule. As a Slavic warrior named Svaran, you must overcome not only magical creatures and lethal contraptions but also a terrible curse that has turned your body to stone. You need to keep your killer streak going – otherwise, your body will begin to disintegrate, eventually costing you limbs and the ability to wield weapons!

Challenge Worthy of a Knight: Travel across four distinct Slavic landscapes and prove your worth against the Sorcerer's minions and blood-thirsty mythological creatures such as chorts, ghouls, and vodniks. Master your swordsmanship and tip the odds in your favor with dozens of melee and ranged weapons—from torches and hatchets to javelins and crossbows. Test your skills and reflexes in challenging boss battles against powerful, intimidating foes.

Travel across four distinct Slavic landscapes and prove your worth against the Sorcerer's minions and blood-thirsty mythological creatures such as chorts, ghouls, and vodniks. Master your swordsmanship and tip the odds in your favor with dozens of melee and ranged weapons—from torches and hatchets to javelins and crossbows. Test your skills and reflexes in challenging boss battles against powerful, intimidating foes. Remade. Refined. Retold: Experience the definitive version of Castle of Heart, boasting a legendary number of improvements. Immerse yourself in a medieval world made more beautiful thanks to new animations, updated character models, improved lighting, remixed music, and more detailed environments. Enjoy massively enhanced gameplay with rebalanced combat and platforming, a vastly improved player interface, and more responsive controls. Thanks to much smoother gameplay, everything now comes down to your skills and tactics!

Experience the definitive version of Castle of Heart, boasting a legendary number of improvements. Immerse yourself in a medieval world made more beautiful thanks to new animations, updated character models, improved lighting, remixed music, and more detailed environments. Enjoy massively enhanced gameplay with rebalanced combat and platforming, a vastly improved player interface, and more responsive controls. Thanks to much smoother gameplay, everything now comes down to your skills and tactics! An Old Slavic Legend: Discover the untold legend of Svaran and Mira, who dared to defy the will of the Sorcerer and found themselves caught in the battle of good and evil. In Castle of Heart: Retold, every line of dialogue has been rewritten and every cutscene remade. Challenge yourself to collect all the Crystals of Mokosh and unlock fully reimagined endings to the story!

