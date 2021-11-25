Castle On The Coast Is Headed To PC & Switch Next Week

Klabater and Big Heart Productions revealed that they will be releasing Castle On The Coast for both PC and Nintendo Switch next week. This is a hand-drawn 3D platformer in which you'll be using weird mechanics and playing as the protagonist George The Giraffe, who is also the mascot for Valley Children's Hospital. It's basically a fun little project with a bit of cross-promotion for the hospital to get the word out about what they do, with a portion of the proceeds from the game going toward their network of hospitals. The game will officially drop on December 2nd, 2021.

Castle on the Coast is a 3D platformer with classical collectathon mechanics and George the Giraffe as the protagonist. Parkour through a magic castle, explore challenging large-scale open levels full of crystal caverns, stone-laden halls, and trippy alternate dimensions, trying to bring together a family of the two powerful, conflicted wizards. Seamlessly wander from level to level with no loading screens in a large, interconnected world allowing you to roam around and discover all secrets hidden within freely! Play solo, or invite friends to join you in co-op mode!

George the Giraffe is the official mascot of Valley Children's Hospital in California. George has symbolized the love and care found at Valley Children's there for nearly seven decades. "Adopted" as the hospital's mascot by its five founding mothers, a giraffe was chosen because they have the largest heart of any land mammal. And that heart is present in the care provided at Valley Children's every single day. Now, thanks to the cooperation between Valley Children's, Big Heart Productions, and Klabater, the beloved giraffe will debut in a video game! A pre-order purchase will be available at a 10% discount on Cyber Monday, and a portion of the revenue will support the programs at Valley Children's Hospital, which provides Central California's only high-quality, comprehensive care exclusively for children, from before birth to young adulthood.