Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls Is Coming To Apple Arcade

Konami revealed this morning they will be releasing Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls on Apple Arcade as an exclusive to the platform. The game offers up a variety of ways to tackle each of its 60 stages as it offers up five playable characters you should be familiar with. You'll get to play as Simon, Alucard, Maria, Shanoa, and Charlotte, each with their own tricks and abilities that will get you through most areas and unlock other areas depending on what you're working with. They didn't give out an official release date, but we do have more info about the game here.

Featuring the classic 2D action Castlevania fans know and love, Grimoire of Souls offers players a variety of ways to tackle each of its 60 stages through its five playable characters, characters that include well-loved heroes from Castlevania's back catalogue, each with their own unique abilities. Gamers can play as Alucard, best known from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Simon Belmont from the original Castlevania, Maria Renard from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Charlotte Aulin from Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin and Shanoa from Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia.

Players will be challenged as they must choose between mastering the character that best suits their playstyle or learning them all to use the one that best suits each level. The game will also offer daily / weekly missions. Furthermore, famous series creators Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane have contributed their expertise to Grimoire of Souls. Kojima, revered for her work in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and other Castlevania titles, is behind the designs of key new characters introduced in Grimoire of Souls; Yamane, who created iconic melodies for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night as well as Genso Suikoden III, has composed the game's main theme.