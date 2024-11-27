Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cat Quest III, Kepler Interactive

Cat Quest III Releases New Free Content Update Today

Cat Quest III players have some new fun content to look forward to, as the game has released a free update to download now

Article Summary Cat Quest III releases free update with new quests, dungeons, and gear.

Steam players can download now; console players wait a bit longer.

Sail the Purribean, battle Pi-rats, and find the legendary North Star.

New update features local co-op and meownificent discount this week.

Indie game developer The Gentlebros and publisher Kepler Interactive have released a brand-new update for Cat Quest III today, which is totally free to download. Players will be able to access new quests, new dungeons, new boss fights, and be able to snag a ton of new gear. Steam players can get the update today, while console players will have to wait just a little longer. You can read more about it below.

Cat Quest III

Prepare to unfurl your sails and prowl the seas of the Purribean as you discover new side quests, furrocious boss fights, treacherous dungeons and pawsitively legendary gear. For buccaneers who have yet to set sail on their grand adventure in Cat Quest III, now's their chance as a meownificent discount is available for the next week. The vast open seas of the Purribean are both bountiful and dangerous for any would-be explorers – but it's here you'll find the treasure your group of adventurers has been searching for, the legendary North Star. Buccaneers beware – you aren't the only ones on the lookout for treasure, the fur-ocious Pi-rats are here too, and they'll stop at nothing to reach the treasure before you. Featuring local co-op, Cat Quest III features an array of gear, weapons, spells and trinkets that allow you to create the cat that is right for you. Whether you want to go in claws blazing or take a more tactical approach, the Purribean can be explored however you see fit.

Five New Side Quests – Meet new characters and uncover new mysteries from familiar faces while overcoming challenging new foes.

Meet new characters and uncover new mysteries from familiar faces while overcoming challenging new foes. Four New Explorable Dungeons – Overcome new challenges in unique dungeons which each contain new stories, new gameplay mechanics and puzzles, and surprises to discover.

Overcome new challenges in unique dungeons which each contain new stories, new gameplay mechanics and puzzles, and surprises to discover. Three New Boss Fights – Take on three fearsome new boss battles in thrilling, unique encounters.

Take on three fearsome new boss battles in thrilling, unique encounters. A Bounty of New Gear – Discover new gear items and add even more options to your character builds to unleash your full feline fury.

