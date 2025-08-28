Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Neowiz | Tagged: Cats & Soup

Cats & Soup Gets Jazzy With Fourth Anniversary Celebration

Cats & Soup has released a new update, as they celebrate the game's fourth anniversary with a jazzy theme and rewards to boot

Article Summary Cats & Soup celebrates its fourth anniversary with a jazzy update and special in-game rewards.

New content includes the limited Sunset Tabby cat, Walnut Cracker facility, and Eating Cake rest area.

Log in for 12 days to earn a free Special Guest, four costumes, a rideable, and daily September rewards.

Join the Baby Kitty Travel Destinations event to unlock travel destinations and jazz-themed collectibles.

Neowiz has released a brand-new update for their mobile game Cats & Soup, as they decided to celebrate the game's Fourth Anniversary with its own celebration. Starting today and running all the way through September 30, the Cats & Jazz-themed update will be used to commemorate special moments with players, harkening all the way back to the game's launch in 2021. We have more details about what you can expect to see from the team below, as the update is now live on iOS and Android.

Cats & Soup – Fourth Anniversary Update

This update offers vibrant colors and purr-fect new features, including a limited edition cat, Sunset Tabby, the Walnut Cracker cooking facility and the Eating Cake resting area. Returning players can also enjoy special benefits such as five days of Cooking Speed x2, ad-free play and a returnee pass that offers a Limited Cat Ticket.

There are also many a-meow-zing gifts to celebrate the fourth anniversary! Players who log in for 12 days during the event can receive a Special Guest, four costumes and a rideable for free. Throughout September, daily rewards such as gems, costumes and Observatory Tickets will be available. Plus, the 4th Anniversary Special Packages, offered at the highest-ever discount, are available, along with new costumes, friends and skins featuring the Cats & Jazz theme.

In addition to the gifts, a special Baby Kitty Travel Destinations event is underway. By participating in the event draw, players can collect Travel Destination Photo Pieces and unlock six new travel destinations. Event currency can be used to exchange for various items, such as the latest Jazz & Autumn theme, five rerun themes, costumes and mini-room furniture.

"We sincerely thank players around the world for their love and support over the past 4 years," shared a Neowiz representative. "With these updates, we'll keep delivering heartwarming and relaxing experiences unique to Cats & Soup."

