Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Golf With Your Friends 2

Golf With Your Friends 2 Reveals New Bumper Station Course

Golf With Your Friends 2 takes mini-golf into space with the new Bumper Station course reveal, as the game is still aiming for Fall 2026

Article Summary Golf With Your Friends 2 reveals Bumper Station, a chaotic space-themed course packed with hazards, rails, and gravity twists.

Bumper Station adds Space Rails, Hologram Ramps, and Anti-Gravity Ramps to create wild new minigolf challenges.

Collision Mode returns in Golf With Your Friends 2, turning every round into a frantic battle of bumps, bashes, and launches.

Golf With Your Friends 2 is targeting Fall 2026 with six new courses, Chaos Mode, and a deeper level editor.

Radical Forge and Team17 revealed a new course as part of the build-up to the launch of Golf With Your Friends 2, as we got a better look at the new Bumper Station. This is the outer space course we wish we had in the original game, as they have clearly taken player feedback on what we wanted and made it into a massive, unpredictable set of holes that will challenge even the most experienced player. Enjoy the video and images here, along with dev notes on the new addition, as the game is still being planned for a Fall 2026 release.

Enter Orbin With The Bumper Station

Set a chaotic orbital outpost aboard, Bumper Station turns mini-golf into a full-on intergalactic pinball machine. Every hole is packed with bumpers, speed ramps, turbo engines, delivery bots, and enough hazards to send your golf ball careening across the galaxy. Pair that with the returning Collision Mode from the original Golf With Your Friends, and things can get wonderfully hectic as players bounce, bash, and launch each other around the course.

Bumper Station also introduces several new course-specific mechanics exclusive to Golf With Your Friends 2. Players will grind across high-speed Space Rails, activate temporary Hologram Ramps to unlock new routes, and flip gravity entirely with Anti-Gravity Ramps that turn both the course and your perspective upside down. If that wasn't enough, the course's final stretch teases a close encounter involving a giant alien and a suspicious-looking UFO. Bumper Station, we have a problem.

Prepare To Fight With Your Friends Over Minigold Again in Golf With Your Friends 2

Tee up for a wildly refreshed round of chaotic mini-golf as Golf With Your Friends 2 introduces six brand-new courses, each built around its own unique gameplay twist. Whether challenging players to make gravity-defying shots or conquer winding, physics-bending challenges, every course delivers a distinct experience that keeps players on their toes. Beyond the greens, a new level editor puts full creative control in players' hands, making it easier than ever to design, customize, and share intricate courses packed with dynamic obstacles. Personalization also gets a boost with the debut of flashy 'Hole Explosions', adding a little razzle-dazzle to every successful putt, alongside a streamlined progression system that clearly rewards players with fully unlockable cosmetics with no purchases required!

Six Unique New Courses: Each map introduces its own gameplay mechanic, from gravity shifts to environmental traversal twists

Each map introduces its own gameplay mechanic, from gravity shifts to environmental traversal twists Chaos Mode: No two courses play the same, offering constantly evolving challenges

No two courses play the same, offering constantly evolving challenges Enhanced Level Editor 2.0: Intuitive tools, advanced customization, and precision control for building and sharing custom courses

Intuitive tools, advanced customization, and precision control for building and sharing custom courses Hole Explosions: New cosmetic system that adds celebratory visual effects to every successful shot

New cosmetic system that adds celebratory visual effects to every successful shot Deep Customization Options: A wide variety of cosmetic items to personalize your golf ball

A wide variety of cosmetic items to personalize your golf ball Free-to-Unlock Rewards System: Clear progression path with all cosmetics earnable through gameplay only

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