Cats & Soup Releases Brand-New Sunlight Shorthair

Cats & Soup has a new update out now, adding more to their PinK Christmas festivities with the limited-time Sunlight Shorthair cat

Neowiz has released a new update for their idle mobile game Cats & Soup, as they have added a new holiday update with Sunlight Shorthair. This is their version of a Pink Christmas, as they have added more content to the already pink-tinted holiday vibe with a snowball's worth of new content to check out. This includes a new limited-time cat, Sunlight Shorthair, who "embodies the essence of warmth and holiday cheer." We have more details below as the update is live on iOS and Android.

Sunlight Shorthair

The update brings added charm with new facilities. Cats can now enjoy slicing pomegranates in the new Slicing Pomegranates cooking facility or bounce around on the Jumping Ball rest area for playful fun. Plus, a range of Pink Christmas-themed items, including new friends, special guests, costumes, and facility skins, are available until January 15. Players have until Wednesday, January 8, to access a rewarding main event to collect Photo Pieces for unlocking new travel photos for Baby Kitties and earn festive-themed facility skins. The event is accessible through the in-game event popup page. In response to community feedback, the Baby Kitty content received a revamp. Now, Baby Kitty can embark on adventures without the need for travel items. Other features in the update include a new shop, new currency and items, and an updated Baby Kitty Feed system.

Cats & Soup

Here is a peaceful animal forest where cats boil their delicious soup! An idle, relaxing cat game perfect for cat moms and dads. Each cat's features are so distinct in cartoonish illustration, including Ragdoll, Norwegian forest cat, Birman, Himalayan, Maine Coon, Siberian, British Shorthair, and more! Meet the cats in the fairytale-like forest! Dress cats in various costumes like hats, accessories, and clothes. Take photos of your cute animals. You can receive hearts by feeding them fish caught from the mini-game! Name your own cats just the way you like as well!

