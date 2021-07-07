Magic: The Gathering Rarities: Heroes Of The Realm 2018

Welcome, players, collectors, and other fans of Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game created by Wizards of the Coast! Today, we will be continuing our overview of cards that are so rare that only Wizards employees ever receive them: The Heroes of the Realm series. However, today we will be looking at four cards. This is different from previous years as in the past only three cards were awarded per year. Are you ready? Let's dive in!

The first card we will look at is Kharis & the Beholder. This card was awarded to the team behind the Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons influencer projects. This card was also one of the first to use a d20, or 20-sided die, to determine the outcome of an ability, the very first if Sword of Dungeons & Dragons from the Unstable set for Magic doesn't count.

The next card in the 2018 Heroes of the Realm series is actually two cards: Optimus Prime, Inspiring Leader is a card that has two sides: one for Magic: The Gathering and another for the Transformers TCG. This card was awarded for achievements in the project that was the now-discontinued Transformers-based card game.

And here is that card's back face:

The next card on our list of Heroes of the Realm awards is Sol, Advocate Eternal. Sol was awarded to the Game Support and Customer Service teams for outstanding work in 2018.

Sol is interesting in that it's the first card with "legendary partner" as an ability. This ability is likely to be deemed too powerful for Commander, but it is a pretty cool idea in theory.

The final card we will be looking at in this overview is a big one for many players who frequent Bleeding Cool, as it was awarded to the team in charge of bringing Magic Arena to life: The Legend of Arena!

What do you think about these extra-special Magic: The Gathering cards? Do you wish one or more of them were actually legal to play? Let us know your thoughts on the Heroes of the Realm cards in the comments below!