Magic: The Gathering Rarities: Heroes Of The Realm 2019, Part 1

Hello and welcome, players, collectors, and fans of Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game, Magic: The Gathering! Over the past few years, Wizards has been commemorating the achievements of its many project teams by making Magic cards that celebrate those milestones and achievements. They call this series Heroes of the Realm. Well, it used to be that three or four cards would be made by the company to give out to its team members for their deeds. However, 2019 was such a prolific year for Wizards of the Coast that they made not three, not four, but seven different cards for the accomplishments of its teams. Since that seems like a lot, we've decided to split this last entry (so far) into two parts. Are you ready? Let's discuss these cards!

The first card we will discuss here is Collectigull. This little seabird is a testament to the "Booster Fun" initiative and its effectiveness in drawing more players into Magic: The Gathering. As such, the team behind that initiative each received copies of this card. Note that Collectigull is a "Booster Fun" card itself, as it uses the special showcase frame from the Throne of Eldraine expansion set.

Next, let's talk about Keeper of the Secret Lair. This card was handed out to the team responsible for the Secret Lair cards that have been sold by Wizards since late 2019. The card uses an interestingly out-of-place art style, much like many different Secret Lair cards have used, as well.

Finally, at least for this part of the series, we have War of the Spark, which is not to be confused with the expansion set, War of the Spark. This card, a Saga enchantment, was used to celebrate the culmination of the years-long story surrounding the set from which the card gets its name. As such, those involved in the making of the set were awarded this card as a commemoration of their achievement.

How do you feel about the Heroes of the Realm cards by Wizards of the Coast? Do you think it's fair that these Magic: The Gathering cards will likely never be given a wide public release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!