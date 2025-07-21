Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in July 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in July 2025.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG market heats up in July 2025 with renewed collector interest in Paradox Rift cards.

Groudon Illustration Rare tops Paradox Rift set at $70.78, driven by both rarity and artwork appeal.

Card values in Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift remain stable, showing minimal month-to-month changes.

Popularity of specific Pokémon, not just rarity, continues to influence chase card demand and value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in July 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $70.78 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $38.12 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $37.11 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $25.41 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $23.38 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $22.86 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $21.18 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $20.39 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $19.53 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $18.04 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $16.79 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $15.52 Mantyke Illustration Rare 209/182: $15.01 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $14.76 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $13.52

This early Scarlet & Violet-era set has remained remarkably steady. This month showed very little growth or loss, with most cards remaining within $1-2 of last month's report. Like the Magikarp from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the Groudon Illustration Rare remains the chase card here due to the Pokémon's popularity and the artwork, as this kind of card is not as rare as Special Illustration Rare. Again, character popularity trumps rarity.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!