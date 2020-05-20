CCP Games Reveals Chapter 3 Of EVE Online's Invasion

CCP Games decided to kick the door open on the third chapter to the Invasion storyline in EVE Online today with new info and a trailer. This will be the final chapter of the major game-changing event, marking the culmination of the Triglavian story that has thrown New Eden deep into conflict. The chapter has started today and is currently accessible to players of all levels, as you will have to navigate through the seismic events that will shape the universe within the game over the next few months. You as the players involved will have to make some tough choices as you decide between defending the Empires of New Eden or siding with the Triglavian Collective. Depending on what the community does, those choices will not only have a direct impact on the story but will have lasting consequences in the game moving forward. What's more, this will be permanent. As in they're not hitting the reset button on this after it happens to tell a new story like it's a comic book event. What happens here will be in EVE Online for good. You can read more about it along with quotes from the devs, screenshots, and the trailer below.

There will be open conflict between EDENCOM forces and the Triglavians across high and low security space, with players inevitably being drawn into engagements with roaming fleets, as well as each other, depending on the side for whom they choose to fight. As a result, players will attain standings for EDENCOM and the Triglavian Collective – will they remain allied to their chosen empires, or will they risk siding with an unknown and dangerous enemy? New Eden will see new structures and defences being created on all sides of the conflict as the situation develops, with the Triglavians establishing infrastructure focused on attack, and the Empires fortifying their star systems against invasion. "At the core of EVE Online is a universe where actions have consequences, and this year the consequences of the Invasion storyline will have deep and lasting effects on players. Players will have to make their choice carefully – will they side with the new invaders, or will they resist?" said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online's Creative Director. "Chapter 3 delivers a universe-changing event with a series of activities and player-driven decisions that will span the summer and change the landscape of EVE forever!" "EVE Online is celebrating its 17th birthday in the best way possible, by showing its continuing strength and growth following last year's Korean localization and the recent relaunch in China," said CCP Games CEO Hilmar V. Pétursson. "As we are on the cusp of entering the third decade, the dream we share is for EVE to continue growing and hopefully outlive us all."