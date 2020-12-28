CD Projekt Red Investors Sue The Company Over Cyberpunk 2077 Woes

The problems over Cyberpunk 2077 just keep coming as CD Projekt Red now find themselves in a lawsuit with their investors. The folks at Ars Technica have loaded up the complete PDF of the complaint filed against the company, in which multiple investors have filed a class-action lawsuit against them in which the company made "materially false and misleading" claims about the game and that they neglected to reveal that the game "was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs." The suit references multiple issues with the game's release between April 2020 to September 2020, in which they say that every time the game was delayed, they were assured by the company that the game was still on course to a proper release with no expected issues, but that they needed a little more time to essentially put the final touches on it.

As far as when you'll actually see whether or not this gets any traction, you'll be waiting a while. The lawsuit was filed in California, and if you've ever read any of our previous coverage about game industry lawsuits filed in the state, you would know it takes forever to process them under normal circumstances. With COVID-19 still being an issue as of the date we're writing this, it's pretty much a safe bet that we won't see or hear much more about this until the Summer of 2021. That is, if the company doesn't reach an agreement of some kind with the parties involved and settles ahead of time. What's more, this isn't the only Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit on the way, as a second law firm made their intentions clear to also sue the company over the same issue, though we're not sure who the parties are involved with that one. We'll keep an eye on things to see how they develop.