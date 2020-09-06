CD Projekt Red Vows Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Be Delayed Again

It looks like the folks at CD Projekt Red are as frustrated over delays as we are as they make a new vow on Cyberpunk 2077. The game has been delayed twice now after giving out release dates, the most recent one pushed the game back from this month all the way to the new release date of November 19th. Along the way, there have been many stories across multiple websites, including ours, about the working conditions people have undergone for the game, the long hours from home, the problems with COVID-19 getting in the way of progress, and more. It's gotten to the point where some fans are bracing for another delay, but according to a recent investor call, the company vows that delaying the game again is not going to happen.

During an investor call that took place on Saturday, the company went over a lot of things from the first half of 2020 and looking forward to what will be taking place for the rest of the year. During the call, President and CEO Adam Kiciński reaffirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in its final stages and that they will be submitting the game for final certification. What's more, he made it clear that while they are in the final stages, work on the game will continue up until launch day, and made it clear that one way or another, the game will launch on the new date in November for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What state the game will arrive in is another question as there's been no way for anyone beyond the company to confirm where they currently are and what's left to be worked on to make it playable. But ta the very least we know we'll be getting it regardless of what happens on November 19th, 2020.