Magic: The Gathering Alpha Starter Deck Now On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar collectible items, has put another serious motherlode of an item onto auction. This time around, it's a sealed starter deck from Magic: The Gathering's Alpha set. That's right, the first-ever Magic set still has sealed items, and this one could be yours! Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this piece of Magic history.

An absolute relic from 1993, this starter deck is one of the biggest finds Heritage Auctions has likely ever auctions as far as Magic goes. According to the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website:

This is it ladies and gentlemen. One of the best, Magic: The Gathering items we have ever seen. This is a sealed, Starter Deck from the Alpha Edition! We know this because it does not have a bar code at the bottom of the pack. Upon printing Beta Editions, bar codes were added at the bottom of each deck. While we had an Alpha Starter Deck in the last sale, unlike that last one, this is practically pristine. The plastic seal is still perfectly intact, and all corners of the box are unmarred. What could be in this? A Black Lotus? A Mox? The fabled Timetwister? Any one of the "Power 9" cards would be worth tens of thousands if not more. Of course, Heritage Auctions cannot possibly know what is inside the package, nor are we advocating opening this deck. But it is one of those times a person dreams of the possibilities isn't it? The deck has slightly blunted corners, overall in Excellent condition.

If you want to get ahold of this exceedingly rare Magic: The Gathering starter deck, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find this auction's listing page on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!