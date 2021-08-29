Chandelure VMAX Revealed For Pokémon TCG: Fusion Strike

It looks like we may be getting a Chandelure V and VMAX in the next Pokémon TCG expansion, November 2021's Sword & Shield – Fusion Arts. To get a sense of what we're getting in that set, we must take a look at the Japanese-language Pokémon TCG set coming in September 2021 set. Japan's Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will be the basis for our Fusion Strike. Fusion Arts introduces Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set, which includes a Mew V and VMAX that were revealed in Bleeding Cool's previous coverage, will also be the first major expansion to feature V-UNION cards. V-UNION cards, which will debut as Black Star Promos in their own collection boxes ahead of the release of Fusion Arts, are four different cards that come together as one piece of artwork that will be playable as a single card. Let's take a look at the newly revealed Chandelure V and VMAX from the set.

First, my reaction: Wow.

I love how the Pokémon TCG has seemingly listened to their community, resulting in a shift away from the 3D, computer-generated style that dominated the first wave of Pokémon-V in Sword & Shield era sets. The artwork here is absolutely top-notch, with the VMAX already ranking up there among my favorites of this style of card. While we don't yet have direct confirmation that Fusion Arts and, by extension, the English-language Fusion Strike will continue the Pokémon TCG's current trend of Alternate Art cards, I deeply hope that we're getting a Chandelure Full Art, Alternate Art, and Rainbow Rare in this set. It's wild to realize this, but Chandelure has actually never had a Full Art card. It appeared once on a Pokémon-EX but that was only ever released as a standard, non-Full Art. Could this be Chandelure's time to shine?