Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gobby Gang, Matrioshka Games, Wandering Wizard

Chaotic Physics Multiplayer Title Gobby Gang Announced

A new chaotic multiplayer physics game called Gobby Gang was announced over GDC 2026, still currently in development for Steam

Article Summary Gobby Gang is a chaotic four-player co-op physics heist game set in destructible underground caves.

Players control rebellious goblins hauling massive, volatile objects while digging their own dangerous paths.

Unpredictable physics and emergent chaos create slapstick moments, viral disasters, and non-stop action.

No release date yet, but Gobby Gang was announced for Steam during GDC 2026 by Matrioshka Games.

Indie game developer Matrioshka Games and publisher Wandering Wizard announced their latest game during GDC 2026 last week, as they unveiled Gobby Gang. This is a multiplayer physics-based chaotic heist game where you all play goblins rebelling against those above you while trying to make off with treasures in caves without getting yourselves caught or blown up. The game currently has no launch window as its still in development, but you can check out the trailer and finer details here for now.

Gobby Gang

Gobby Gang is a chaotic four-player co-op physics heist game where players control mischievous goblins rebelling against their oppressors deep beneath the earth. Each run takes place during an underground "Shift," tasking players with hauling enormous, volatile objects through hostile, collapsing voxel caves. Unlike traditional obstacle-based games where players navigate fixed environments, Gobby Gang flips the formula – the obstacle is the object.

Players must transport massive bombs, treasure orbs, and other unpredictable payloads through uneven terrain, forcing teams to dig, destroy, and carve their own routes forward using physics-driven tools and teamwork. Designed to generate emergent chaos, slapstick failure, and plenty of viral moments, Gobby Gang thrives on questionable plans and everything going wrong at once. Expect screaming goblins, collapsing caverns, flying explosives, and the constant threat of being crushed alive by the very tunnels you're digging.

Chaotic Four-Player Co-op: Team up with friends to haul enormous physics-driven objects through unstable underground caverns.

Team up with friends to haul enormous physics-driven objects through unstable underground caverns. Physics-Based Heists: Bombs, treasure orbs, and other massive payloads behave unpredictably, turning every mission into a frantic balancing act.

Bombs, treasure orbs, and other massive payloads behave unpredictably, turning every mission into a frantic balancing act. Fully Destructible Voxel Caves: Dig, destroy, and carve your own paths through collapsing underground environments.

Dig, destroy, and carve your own paths through collapsing underground environments. Emergent Chaos & Viral Moments: Every run creates unpredictable slapstick disasters, from flying explosives to collapsing tunnels.

Every run creates unpredictable slapstick disasters, from flying explosives to collapsing tunnels. High-Stakes "Shifts": Work together to survive each underground mission before the caves collapse around you.

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