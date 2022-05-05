Charizard Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

During the current Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon GO, there are three special Tier Three raids featuring species themed to the event. This event is unusual in that it is only focusing on Tier Three and Tier Six (the new Mega Legendary tieir) and not Tier One, which isn't impacted by this event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Charizard in Tier Three raids.

Top Charizard Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Charizard counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Charizard with efficiency.

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Midnight Form Lycanroc (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Lunatone (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Crustle (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Charizard will take one trainers minimum to take it down. Your best bet in order to pull this off as a solo Trainer is to look to its double weakness in Pokémon GO. As a Fire/Flying-type, it has a double weakness to Rock-types.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Charizard is an evolved species, your best bet is to attempt using Pinap Berries first.

Shiny Odds

Charizard has a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!