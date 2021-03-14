Chasing Static Releases A Free Demo Along With Publishing Plans

Headware Games and publisher Ratalaika Games revealed a few more details today on their upcoming psychological horror game Chasing Static. During the Game Dev Direct showcase, it was revealed the retro-looking exploration title will be coming to all three major consoles, including next-gen systems, and PC sometime in Q3 2021. Along with the news of the release came info that you can play a free demo of the game, which will have you playing a '90s style hunt for who knows what may be lurking out there as you track down the source of some puzzling readings. The demo is available on Steam right now for you to check out, as we have a proper description and trailer for you to watch below.

Seek shelter from a crushing storm as Chris Selwood, a man traveling through rural Northern Wales in the dead of the night following his father's funeral. After a warm coffee courtesy of a charming waitress at a roadside café offers a short respite, Chris witnesses unspeakable terror as he sees the waitress violently pinned to the ceiling by an indescribable monstrosity. Chris passes out and later awakens to the long deserted ruins of the café, his world now shrouded in darkness. To save himself and escape this nightmare, Chris must uncover the truth about a decades-long government conspiracy. Using strange technology, listen for signals acting as aural cues to navigate these haunted places, learning puzzle solutions by listening to the static-laden conversations of long-lost souls.Rendered in a graphical style harkening back to horror games on the original PlayStation, explore foreboding locales including dense woods, abandoned villages, shadowy government facilities, and a mysterious bunker. Piece together what happened to the residents of the long-abandoned village of Hearth, and discover shocking revelations about Chris, his father's past and the mysterious Echo Garden Facility.