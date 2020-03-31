Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For March 31-April 6, 2020

While many of us may be in lockdown in certain cities, there's still video game releases happening to help distract and take your mind off things. Even if it is temporary. All of these below can be purchased digitally for those unable to get out of the house. Check out the full list of video game releases we have for you here, choose your titles wisely, and as always; have fun. Oh, and please, stay safe and look after yourself and each other.

Video Game Releases for March 31st

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (Switch)

Chapeau (Switch)

Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4)

Operencia: The Stolen Sun (Switch)

Persona 5 Royal (PS4)The Complex (Switch)

Treachery in Beatdown City (Switch)

Zombie Army Trilogy (Switch)

Video Game Releases April 1st

Wurroom (Switch)

Video Game Releases April 2nd

Curious Expedition (Switch)

Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Switch)

MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (Switch)

Rascal Fight (Switch)Snakeybus (Switch)

Video Game Releases April 3rd

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (PC, PS4, XB1)

Resident Evil Resistance (PC, PS4, XB1)

