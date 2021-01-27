Check Out The New Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Trailer

Nacon and Cyanide are about to release Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, but before that, we get one more trailer. The game has been teased for a bit now as it appears to be one of the most extreme versions of a title from the World Of Darkness universe you'll see. This time around the trailer we have for you below features the different forms that the Garou Cahal can shift into. You will have the ability to choose the Lupus form for exploration, the Homid form for stealth and hacking into defenses, and the ability to transform into a Crinos and tear everyone a new one with your claws and teeth! Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on February 4th, 2021.

A unique experience full of savage combat and mystical adventures, inspired by the famous role-playing game. You are Cahal, a powerful Garou who chose to go into exile after losing control of his destructive rage. You can transform into a wolf and a Crinos, a huge ferocious beast. You must master the three forms and powers of human, wolf and Crinos to punish those who defile Gaia, Mother Earth. But your worst enemy is yourself: if you don't contain your rage, it can destroy you once again. Each form has its advantages: the wolf can sneak around undetected, Cahal as a human can interact with other people, and the Werewolf can unleash its rage to tear enemies apart. This rage is your greatest asset but also your weakness. On his quest for redemption and blood, Cahal plays a crucial role in the great war between the Garou and Endron, a powerful oil company that serves the Wyrm, a destructive spirit ravaging the planet.