Check Out The PS5 Launch Trailer For The Medium

During Gamescom 2021, Bloober Team decided to show off the latest trailer for The Medium as it makes its way over to the PS5. Before the game launches on September 3rd, they wanted to show off everything that you'll be able to experience on the console as they bring the dual world of the game to life. Enjoy the trailer below!

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.. The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features innovative dual-reality gameplay and an original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka. Get even more immersed in its uncanny atmosphere thanks to the extensive support for the unique features of your DualSense controller.

Wield unique psychic abilities reserved for those with the gift. Travel between the realities or explore them both at the very same time. Use the Out of Body experience to investigate places where your real-world self can't go. Create energy shields and deliver powerful spirit blasts to survive the spirit world and its otherworldly dangers. Delve deep into a mature and morally ambiguous story, where nothing is what it seems and everything has another side. As a medium you see, hear and experience more than others, and with every new perspective you will change your perception on what happened at the Niwa resort.

Never-seen-before gameplay that plays out across two worlds displayed at the same time. Explore the physical world and the spirit world simultaneously, and use the interactions between them to solve dual-reality puzzles, unlock new paths, and awaken memories of past events. The Medium's spirit world is a dark mirror reflection of our reality, a grim and unsettling place where our unpunished deeds, evil urges, and vile secrets manifest themselves and can take on a form. This world has been invented and designed under the inspiration of Zdzisław Beksiński's paintings, Polish dystopian surrealist internationally recognized for his distinctive and strikingly ominous style.