Cheelai Returns In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see one of the most popular characters to emerge from the latest movie in the franchise: Cheelai.

Cheela was introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. What strikes me about Cheelai is the powerful arc she was given in an otherwise fairly Saiyan-centric movie. Cheelai is a work-for-hire gun who is, when we meet her, working for the Frieza Force. She meets Broly when he and his father Paragus are brought into the fold, and she is immediately moved by Broly's situation. She resents his father's treatment of him and takes him down a path that allows him to break away from the mold his father has locked him into.

Cheelai also embodies one of the most underrated aspects of Dragon Ball as a franchise: its morality. Dragon Ball is often unfairly summed up as an action-based franchise with a lot of powering up, a lot of training, and a lot of screaming. While that's true, this is also a franchise that is mostly populated with morally complex characters. Vegeta is the obvious example, as he went from a genocidal space pirate to a loving husband who couldn't bear the thought of leaving his pregnant wife's side. Then, there's Beerus, who has become close with Bulma and the gang… while still actively being a Destroyer who will obliterate a planet for the smallest offense. Now, there's Cheelai, essentially a Frieza Force member showing empathy and growth.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out next month.