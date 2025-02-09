Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone, The Farm 51

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone Confirms Early Access Release Date

After having gone through a crowdfunding campaign, Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone has confirmed the Early Access release date

Article Summary The Farm 51 confirms Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone Early Access date for March 6, 2025, on Steam.

Experience a realistic exploration of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in this post-apocalyptic RPG.

Engage in immersive combat and crafting while navigating challenging survival scenarios.

Choose your strategy: fight with melee, firearms, or stealth in a dynamic, non-linear story.

Indie game developer and publisher The Farm 51 has confirmed the Early Access release date for their upcoming game, Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone. We now know a good chunk of the game will be released on March 6, 2025, on PC via Steam while they work on completing it. No timetable has been given for that, but a new trailer was released showing off more of the game to come.

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone is a post-apo action RPG, mixing free exploration of a huge and extremely realistic open world, challenging combat, unique crafting, and team and base management with non-linear storytelling. You're a planeswalker who travels through parallel worlds in search of the precious, high-energy material called Chernobylite. Cut off from the world, trapped in the Zone, attacked by hordes of nightmare creatures, you must fight for survival and unite the handful of remaining survivors.

The story told in the game will make you fight to survive in the most dangerous place on Earth. Whether you become the hunted or the hunter depends on how quickly you can evolve, your ability to adapt, and the strategy you follow when exploring the open world of the Chornobyl area. In the daytime, you can see the Zone as an intriguing, exciting, or even beautiful area, but when dusk comes, the absolute terror starts, and you have to face it every night.

Explore and analyze the big and realistic open world of the real Chornobyl Exclusion Zone from a first-person perspective – you won't miss a single detail. Create and develop your hero. Attributes and skills will affect the effectiveness of combat, as well as the style of conversation. Fight for survival with an advanced melee combat system, or keep your enemies away with a diverse arsenal of firearms in a third-person perspective – gain full control over your character. You can also use the stealth approach or ask others for help.

