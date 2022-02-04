Children Of Morta Online Co-Op Arrives On Valentine's Day

11 Bit Studios and Dead Mage announced this week they will be releasing the brand new co-op mode into Children Of Morta. For the longest time players have been asking for this fun little upgrade ever since it was suggested that it might be happening, as it would finally give you a little bit of aid in areas where the rest of the world doesn't play too nice. Now Steam players will be able to work with a friend in the rogue-lite action RPG and take care of business twice as fast with half the worry. The move is part of the developer's long-form roadmap of improvements, with this section finally being the final leg of the journey that they've been on for over two years. You can read a little bit more about the update below as everything will be made public on Steam on Valentine's Day, February 14th.

The final of a whopping 8 free updates to the successful rogue-lite adventure is highlighted by the long-awaited online co-op mode allowing for two valiant warriors to team up against the ever-oppressive Corruption together. While Steam players will be able to enjoy online co-op on Feb. 14th, the Dead Mage team is still hard at work on bringing the same experience to consoles. In efforts to assure the same quality across all platforms, the development team is adamant to get everything right before releasing it. We don't currently have a release window on this update, but endeavor to keep all our valuable console players in the know as development continues. We truly appreciate our community's continued patience and support in this matter. Alongside the Feb. 14th release, Children of Morta will be enjoying a free-to-play offer on Steam so anyone can try the game for themselves.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Children of Morta Online Co-op coming to Steam on February 14th! (https://youtu.be/iMxgXnp7-1U)