Chinchou Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Chinchou Spotlight Hour is tonight in Pokémon GO and, with this tip, you'll be able to hunt while taking advantage of a solid bonus.

Tonight is Chinchou Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 6th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first Spotlight Hour of November 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the current Season entitled Adventures Abound. We have the full details for the Spotlight Hours coming to the game in November 2023 after some more information about tonight's Chinchou Spotlight.

First, can Chinchou be Shiny? Indeed it can. You can tell from its dangling, Electric-type bulbs. The standard Chinchou has yellow bulbs, while the Shiny has neon green bulbs.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour is double transfer Candy. In order to take advantage of this bonus while not missing your chance to hunt for Shiny Chinchou, I recommend you queue up your transfer before Spotlight Hour begins. Then, as the hour ticks over to 6 PM, initiate your transfer so you can immediately begin hunting.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

Tuesday, November 14th, 2023: Buneary with double XP for evolving

Buneary with double XP for evolving Tuesday, November 21st, 2023: Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 28th, 2023: Lechonk with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 : Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 : Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

November 2nd – November 12th: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny)

Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny) November 12th – November 16th: Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny)

Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

November 7th – November 12th, 2023: Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights November 11th, 2023: Mega Garchomp Raid Day

Mega Garchomp Raid Day November 15th – November 17th, 2023: Fashion Week

Fashion Week November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Form a Group

Form a Group November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic

