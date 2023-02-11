The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 5: Litten Line

Our retrospect on the artwork of past Pokémon TCG sets get fiery today with the Litten line in Sun & Moon - Team Up, a popular set.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we begin with the Fire-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Team Up cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
As a cat lover, I am partial to Litten. sui does this Fire-type Starter right with a beautiful illustration showing the fiery kitty walking along a partition between homes in a neighborhood at night. The soft glow of the moon from through the trees gives Litten a cool, blue, backlit vibe that is in perfect harmony with the warm and soft glow from inside. The line evolves into a playful Torracat, who seems excited to have happened upon a crate of fruit in this Sanosuke Sakuma-illustrated card. Finally, we switch to the Dark-types to complete the Litten line with the powerful Incineroar GC, who gets a standard 5ban Graphics Ultra Rare piece of art that shows the Pokémon as a 3D model.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.

