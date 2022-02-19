Clear River Games To Release Snow Bros. Special For Switch

Clear River Games announced this week they are going to be releasing a remaster of a '90s classic with Snow Bros. Special for Nintendo Switch. The game was a hit back in the early '90s when it first came out from developer Toaplan, as it was one of the company's first platformer titles. Now this new version of the game will bring a remastered look to the title, as well as some awesome additions like "Monster Challenge" where you play as all the monsters in the game. The company will also be releasing a Collector's Edition that will come with plush figures and other goodies in a single package. No release date has been set for it yet, we just know the game will eventually come out this year on the Switch digitally and in a physical form through Retro-Bit.

Snow Bros. gained cult status as a sought-after retro game after having been dormant since the '90s. 30 years later it's time for the heroes Nick and Tom to return in a modern interpretation with the title Snow Bros. Special coming to Nintendo Switch. Snow Bros. Special has inherited the cute design and the feeling from the original arcade version but has been upgraded to make it even more fun. The game can be played by two players at the same time. New in Snow Bros. Special is the "Monster Challenge" mode in which you play as the monsters. Each monster has its own special moves and controls which will change how you play the game. Monster Challenge is included with the physical version and available as a separate DLC for the download version. Snow Bros. Special will be available both in a physical version through retailers carrying video games and digital download from the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Clear River Games publishes the game in Europe and the physical version in North America, while Daewon Game Media Lab publishes the digital version in North America. The physical version will contain an instruction manual and three sticker sheets.