Chip 'n Clawz vs. The Brainioids Releases New Overview Trailer

Play solo or co-op as Chip and Clawz in a comic-inspired campaign with escalating challenges

Multiplayer modes include couch co-op, online 1v1, 2v2, PvP matches, and cross-platform play

Gather resources, build bases, upgrade minions, and battle epic Brainioid bosses in vibrant worlds

Developer Snapshot Games and publisher Arc Games dropped a brand-new trailer this past week for Chip 'n Clawz vs. The Brainioids, revealing more about the game and everything that will be available. First off, the game will be offering players a Friend's Pass, so that you can have someone play the game with you without them having to own it. Players will also have an array of multiplayer options available to them beyond the single-player/co-op campaign, which they show off in the latest trailer. Enjoy checking it out as we're still waiting on a release date.

Chip 'n Clawz vs. The Brainioids

In Chip 'n Clawz vs. The Brainioids, players will work together to put a stop to the Brainioid invasion. In this colorful comic book-inspired journey, players can take on the roles of heroes Chip, Clawz, or both characters in cooperative gameplay to gather resources and collectibles, build bases, strengthen hero abilities, command minions, and fight alongside them in battle. Complete a series of story campaigns with a variety of challenges and formidable bosses in exhilarating battles, or play team-based multiplayer matches to defeat the Brainioids and save the world!

Play as the heroic duo, Chip and Clawz, in single-player or co-op, to put a stop to the Brainioid invasion in an exciting and humorous story campaign with normal and hard difficulty modes. Jump right into the action in fast-paced, pick-up-and-play missions with easy-to-learn yet satisfying master game mechanics that bring a modern take to classic strategy games. Lead the charge against the Brainioids as you build your arsenal of bases, weapons, and hero abilities. Assemble and command an army of minions and fight beside them in large-scale battles. Exhilarating boss battles against the mightiest of Brainioids will put your base and minion management skills to the ultimate test.

Experience multiplayer mayhem in epic army battles with or against your friends! Two-player couch co-op to double your fun – coordinate your tactics with a friend to defeat the Brainioid forces. Dive into the PvP mayhem – classic online 1v1, 2v2, buddy up with a friend, or clash in split-screen 1v1 to see who's the best of the best. Jump into PvP matches or invite anyone to join your adventure campaign on any platform, thanks to cross-platform play support across PC and consoles. Traverse through a vibrant and fun world with a comic book-like style and flair. Meet a colorful and funny cast of characters, each with their own unique stories to tell across your adventures. Explore every nook and cranny of each level to collect rare collectible items and secrets, like comic books that unveil the mysteries of the Brainioid invasion, and find blueprints to build new weapons, minion upgrades, and hero abilities.

