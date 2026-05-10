Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone

Hearthstone Introduces Brand-New Class Sets To The Game

Hearthstone has added the new Class Sets to the game as a bit of an experiment to help spice things up with specific additions

Article Summary Hearthstone launches experimental Class Sets, smaller card releases built to refresh specific classes between expansions.

Three waves of Hearthstone Class Sets are planned this year, with four classes getting larger, focused card packages each time.

Restoration of Azeroth begins with Druid, Hunter, Paladin, and Mage, each gaining distinct themes and deck-building tools.

Druid scales value, Hunter evolves companions, Paladin buffs Recruits, and Mage upgrades Leylines for long-game payoff.

Blizzard Entertainment has added something new to Hearthstone to help spice up the game, as Class Sets have been included this week. These are new, smaller packs that are designed to give some life to a few different decks, much in the same way mini-sets have been done between major expansions. This is a total experimentation on the developers' part to see if it works well or is a flop. We have more info and several cards to show off here as the sets are available now.

Class Sets Arrive in Hearthstone For The First Time

A Class Set is a focused release of new cards for a single class. Instead of a small number of cards spread across every class, Class Sets narrow the focus and give four classes at a time a larger, more impactful package of new cards. There will be three waves of Class Sets throughout the year, with four Class Sets released each time.

The Restoration of Azeroth Class Set

Druid Class: Druids heal Azeroth by restoring broken ecosystems, and that steady, patient approach defines how the class plays . The Druid Class Set is built for longer games, blending spells and minions with delayed but powerful payoffs. Cards like Wizened Wildspeaker reward you for holding back now in exchange for greater rewards later. As the game unfolds, careful pacing blooms into overwhelming value and sustained healing.

Druids heal Azeroth by restoring broken ecosystems, and that steady, patient approach defines how the class plays The Druid Class Set is built for longer games, blending spells and minions with delayed but powerful payoffs. Cards like Wizened Wildspeaker reward you for holding back now in exchange for greater rewards later. As the game unfolds, careful pacing blooms into overwhelming value and sustained healing. Hunter Class: Hunters help Azeroth recover by protecting displaced creatures and forming powerful new bonds. Hunter's Class Set centers on evolving Animal Companions over the course of the game. Tame Pet helps you seek out stronger Beasts and transform them into increasingly dangerous allies, letting your companions grow alongside you into serious late-game threats.

Paladin Class: Paladins restore Azeroth by rebuilding communities and bringing order back to a fractured world. This Class Set focuses on empowering Silver Hand Recruits, turning small boards into mighty armies. Use tools like Muster for Battle to fill the board, strengthen them with Emboldening Blade, and push your forces even further with Arator the Redeemer.

Paladins restore Azeroth by rebuilding communities and bringing order back to a fractured world. This Class Set focuses on empowering Silver Hand Recruits, turning small boards into mighty armies. Use tools like Muster for Battle to fill the board, strengthen them with Emboldening Blade, and push your forces even further with Arator the Redeemer. Mage Class: Mages work to restore balance by stabilizing shattered Leylines and bringing runaway magic back under control. The Mage Class Set introduces Leylines—powerful spells that can be upgraded over time. New cards let you enhance these spells by increasing their power, lowering their cost, or triggering them multiple times, rewarding smart sequencing and long-term planning.

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