ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard Drops New Developer Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard before the first-person puzzle shooter is released later this week

Indie game developer Pixel Maniacs and publisher PM Studios have released a new developer diary ahead of the launch of ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard. This is basically one last look at the title and the work that went into it before you have a chance to play it. Calling it a dev diary is almost a lie, as you're seeing a dev give a playthrough session, explaining as much as they can without getting into spoilers or giving away too much. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on February 12, 2026.

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard

Here at ChromaTec, colors are magnets! Well, not exactly. Magnetoid Chromatism — a physical property of the pandimensional realm — is a bit more complex than that. In layperson's terms: Walls attract objects of the same color. All kinds of objects! Like large boxes. Or small boxes. Or large crates. Or super-safe, friendly, decidedly non-murderous WorkerDroids*. (list not exhaustive)

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard is a first person puzzle shooter about colors. Players use the titular ChromaGun to paint walls and droids, and droids are magnetically attracted to walls of the same color. Between deadly floor tiles, angry droids, and subtractive color-mixing, players get to solve tricky logic puzzles wrapped in a comedic story about friendship, redemption, and the multiverse.

State of the art accessibility: Pixel Maniacs developed a unique accessibility game mode overlaying symbols on colored objects to help color blind players to enjoy the game too! With this well thought feature, ChromaGun 2 Dye Hard won the Horizon Award for Technical Innovation at GG Bavaria 2025!

