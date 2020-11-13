Chronicle Books Acquires Small Games Companies' Publishing Rights

Today, publisher Chronicle Books has acquired the rights to publish tabletop games produced by quite a few smaller games companies. These companies include Petit Collage, Ridley's Games, and Games Room. These three companies were the signature toy and game companies under Wild + Wolf.

Petit Collage has been a source of various toys and games for both babies and young children. Their toys are touted as "eco-friendly" and having high play value for their intended demographic.

Ridley's Games is a company known for games such as Avocado Smash, Drawsome, and Selfish. Ridley's Games is described as "trend-led" and "imaginative".

Games Room, the third property acquired by Chronicle Books, deals in trivia games and more. The games produced by Games Room are those of "bespoke, iconic designs", according to the press release.

"The Ridley's, Petit Collage, and Games Room brands align seamlessly with our mission to spark the passions of adults and children worldwide and will complement Chronicle's distinctive publishing program, as well as those of our distribution clients," Tyrrell Mahoney, President of Chronicle Books, said. "The integration of these three much-loved and admired brands, and the addition of extremely talented members of their creative teams, supports our strategy to serve even wider consumer interests in all types of retail stores and environments." Paul Taylor, CEO of Wild + Wolf, said, "We are very excited to have Ridley's, Petit Collage, and Games Room become a part of the Chronicle Books publishing universe. We have long admired Chronicle for their inventive and diverse range of books, games, and gift products. Their creative ingenuity and sales acumen will propel these popular game and toy brands to new heights in the marketplace."

Chronicle's acquisition of these companies leads them to create a subsidiary, called Chronicle Books Limited. The acquired companies will continue to produce games under their own identities, meanwhile, and many members of the staff at Wild + Wood will continue to work under the new blanket.

Are you excited for this news? Have you played any games by the three acquired companies? Let us know how they were, in the comments below!