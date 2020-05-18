Mojang Rebrands Their Logo & Plans To Develop More Games

For the longest time, Mojang has been known primarily for one thing: Minecraft. This week, that all changes as they look ahead. Ever since Markus Persson founded the company back in 2009 and released the game that would change not only the industry but indie gaming for the next decade, the two brands have been synonymous with each other ever since. Even though in recent years, ever since being acquired by the company currently known as Xbox Game Studios, they've produced other titles. Caller's Bane, Cobalt, and Crown and Council to name a few. But the primary focus from the company and almost everyone involved with it has been building on and maintaining the game that made them what they are today. However, that's all about to change. At least, that's what the company is promoting.

Earlier today, Mojang released the new logo you see above and the video below promoting its latest change in branding. Moving forward they will be known as Mojang Studios, according to the announcement they made on their website, along with a brand new focus of producing new video games in the future. They'll still acknowledge the past as they're about to celebrate Minecraft's 11th anniversary, but it appears they'll be trying to move away from the mindset of being known for just one game. Here's a snippet from their statement.

TOOOT! Sound the annoyingly loud birthday alarm, because it's Minecraft's 11th birthday! To celebrate, we thought about eating a lot of block-shaped cake, like last year. Then we figured, why not unveil a new name, a new logo, and the secret sauce that makes the entire machine run instead? While also eating a lot of cake? Much better! Let's do that. But why would we need a new name and logo in the first place? Well, why not? Humans like to reinvent themselves from time to time, so it's only right that we extend the same courtesy to a company that's been around for over a decade. I mean, would you still wear the outfit that perfectly defined your style in 2009? Also, so much has happened since then! From our humble beginnings in Stockholm, we are entering the 20's as a multi-title, multi-location company. Following Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons, we're planning a feature film, preparing an epic live show, and playing with ideas for brand new games.