Chrono Cross Returns With A New Crossover In Another Eden

Wright Flyer Studios has partnered with Square Enix for another crossover in Another Eden as Chrono Cross makes its way there this week. In this particular crossover, we are getting the introduction of several characters such as Serge, Kid, and Harle, all being involved with a special storyline that has been crafted and written by Masato Kato, who has been involved in the development of both titles. The idea behind the crossover is to allow players to enjoy a new story born from the intersection of the two worlds coming together. Along with this, Yasunori Mitsuda and Nobuteru Yuuki, two core members who worked on the original Chrono Cross, have overseen this entire project. So not only did they make a cool crossover, they went out of their way to make sure this was done as some awesome fan service.

Masato Kato, the visionary storyteller behind both Chrono Cross and Another Eden, returns to write the next chapter for beloved characters like Serge, Kid, and Harle, who join the playable cast of Another Eden as new party members, voiced for the first time in Chrono series history. Another Eden's single-player, story-driven JRPG gameplay receives new mechanics paying homage to Chrono Cross, like New Game+ with branching storylines, combo attacks, field effects, and more. Reunite with long-lost heroes and challenge fate once again in Complex Dream, overseen by core Chrono Cross team members Kato-san, Yasunori Mitsuda, and Nobutero Yuuki. In this crossover, familiar characters such as Serge, Kid, and Harle will appear. At the time of the release of Chrono Cross, there were no character voices, but this time special voice actors have been assigned to bring life to Serge, Kid, and Harle: Serge (CV: Ashton Frank)

Kid (CV: Sheena May)

Harle (CV: Shazia Nicholls)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Another Eden × Chrono Cross Symphony: Complex Dream cinematic trailer (https://youtu.be/qqYEivU9_Bg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Another Eden × Chrono Cross Symphony: Complex Dream trailer (https://youtu.be/g4h0QHZbUMg)