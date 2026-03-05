Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cinderia, NPC Entertainment

Cinderia Confirmed For Early Access Launch This Month

The fast-paced roguelite action game Cinderia has been confirmed for an Early Access launch as the title arrives on Steam in late March

Article Summary Cinderia launches in Early Access on Steam this March, blending roguelite action with dark fantasy lore.

Play as one of four unique heroes, each with over 180 skills to master and personalize your combat style.

Customize every run with 130+ equipment pieces, ever-changing events, and dynamic skill fusion systems.

Experience intense, fast-paced gameplay in a world shaped by ancient magic, with continual live updates.

Indie game developer MyACG Studio and publisher NPC Entertainment have confirmed the Early Access launch date for Cinderia. The developers confirmed that their latest fast-paced roguelite action title will come to Steam on March 30 in a limited capacity, as they work to finish the full game. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Cinderia

Born from the embers of a world set ablaze, Cinderia invites players into a haunting narrative where the ancient order has fallen and kingdoms have crumbled into charred wastelands. On the night the witch ignited the world, only drifting ash remained to whisper among the ruins. Across this desolation, you play as one of the few who can still resist the spreading corruption – souls capable of swallowing the remnants of black magic without surrendering their will. With this perilous power stirring within, you will grow amidst the wreckage and draw ever closer to the truth buried beneath the world's end.

Combat in Cinderia is a deadly dance of fusion and rhythm. Whether you prefer short blades cutting through the dark, cannons tearing the corrupted apart, or the stillness of frost-driven death, every adventurer carves out a distinct fighting style. The embers of black magic corrupt all they touch, but players can seize this power, bending it into a weapon of their own. By combining different fusions of embers and spellcards, players can reshape their skills and rhythm, ensuring that every run is a new, unrepeatable path. In Cinderia, falling and failing are simply part of the road; a warm flame always waits for those brave enough to rise again.

Four Playable Characters: Each hero features a unique pool of over 180+ skills to master.

Endless Customization: Combine 130+ pieces of equipment with skills, combos, and passives to create a truly distinct build.

Dynamic Exploration: Dozens of random events and room types shape a completely new route every time you play.

Live Evolution: Continuous updates will expand the world, adding new content and more ways to master the darkness.

