Circus Electrique Confirmed To Release In Early September

Zen Studios and Saber Interactive have revealed that they will be releasing Circus Electrique on PC and consoles this September. The game has kinda been on our radar for a moment based on the design and art style, as a mysterious event known as "The Maddening" turns everyday Londoners into violent killers. The only people who can figure out what's happening are comprised of the circus's lineup of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Clowns, and other performers. Enjoy the trailer for the game down below as it will be released on September 6th, 2022.

Named for the greatest show in Victorian London, Circus Electrique is part story-driven RPG, part tactics and circus management game, and completely enthralling – all with a steampunk twist. Defend the city with the unique talents of your carnival crusaders. Recruit new entertainers, strategically juggle their positioning and abilities in battle, and more, all while keeping the circus up and running with new shows. Your unlikely heroes will face off in tactical turn-based battles against Bobbies and British Sailors gone bad, aggressive Posh Girls, the occasional menacing Mime or Robobear, and other over-the-top Victorian archetypes across six sprawling districts. The game's intricate Devotion system influences your characters' morale and performance both in battle and in the actual circus shows you'll manage. Electrifying RPG Combat: Assemble an amazing team of heroes from 15 playable archetypes like Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Escape Artists, Clowns, and other classic circus performers, each offering a deep variety of tactical skills and decisions in battle. Balance their positioning and abilities strategically to overcome whatever challenges you may encounter.

Assemble an amazing team of heroes from 15 playable archetypes like Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Escape Artists, Clowns, and other classic circus performers, each offering a deep variety of tactical skills and decisions in battle. Balance their positioning and abilities strategically to overcome whatever challenges you may encounter. A Circus Like No Other: Immerse yourself in a striking world and story based on vintage circus posters, Victorian-era archetypes and classic steampunk charm.

Immerse yourself in a striking world and story based on vintage circus posters, Victorian-era archetypes and classic steampunk charm. Manage the Greatest Show in Steampunk London: The show must go on! Rebuild the circus to its former glory and beyond, recruiting and training the most talented performers from around the world. Their skill, chemistry with one another, and overall Devotion combine to determine the success of each show – and you'll need every shilling you can get to keep the lights on.