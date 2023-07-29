Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, The King Of Fighters AllStar | Tagged: King of Fighters, SNK

Orochi Shermie & Orochi Chris Come To The King Of Fighters AllStar

The latest update for The King Of Fighters AllStar brings in both Orochi Shermie and Orochi Chris to the fold with some new content.

Netmarble and SNK have released a new update for The King of Fighters AllStar featuring Orochi Shermie and Orochi Chris as new playable fighters. The two bring with them their own styles and powers that will make the game a little more interesting. It's not going to break anything, but it will definitely make things interesting. You can check out more info about the two of them below, along with a new video, as they are both live.

"Orochi Shermie is a Red element/Attack type fighter. Her Leader skill increases the ATK of other Attack type fighters, making her the perfect unit to blitz down the opposition and make your team even more effective. Her Unique skill brings down Thunder God's Punishment each time her Active Skill hits the enemy. It deals additional DMG per Lightning Stigma stack that's applied to enemies. Meanwhile, Orochi Chris is a Purple element/Attack type fighter focusing on improving Purple element units. His Leader skill increases the ATK of Purple element fighters, while his Unique skill deals Darkness DMG to a target upon every successful attack while charging specific Active Skill, and applies Darkness Stigma."

"Landing a skill on an enemy with Darkness Stigma removes all stacks of the debuff and deals strong Physical damage, letting his finish off units that have been on the board for a while with one strong shot. New The King of Fighters AllStar battle cards supporting these new units have been added in this update. When equipped with Orochi Shermie, it increases the caster's ATK by a certain percentage for a period when the Special skill ends. Equipping the card with Orochi Chris increases DMG of his Active Skill for a time when a Special skill ends."

Rush Dungeon – Our Memories: Players can clear a rush dungeon focusing on XV Orochi Shermie and XV Orochi Chris, earning coins and exchanging them for various items at the Exchange Shop.

Challenge Dungeon: Resurrected Power of Awakening : Players can earn a multitude of items by clearing this Challenge Dungeon.

: Players can earn a multitude of items by clearing this Challenge Dungeon. Other Events: A Special Relay check-in, Lucky Chance, and carnival events celebrating KOF AllStar's 5th Anniversary are available to all players as part of this update.

