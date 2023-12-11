Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Champa

Today, we have come to the end. This is the final spotlight peek at the artwork featured in Dragon Ball Super: Perfect Combination.

Article Summary Bandai releases Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The expansion features a God Rare Ultra Instinct Goku, the fifth in the series.

Focus on Future Trunks Saga and Tournament of Power among others in this set.

Exclusive promo cards Champa and SS3 Vegito, Ultimate Battle Form: Winner revealed.

Bandai has now released the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Ultra Instinct Goku. This is the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which is the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses. The focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at the final selection of promo cards we are showing from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Champa, Fusion Recommendation and SS3 Vegito, Ultimate Battle Form: Winner are both promo cards that cannot be found in booster packs of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. They were instead released as promo cards associated with the release of this set. We previously showed off a different version of the SS3 Vegito, Ultimate Battle Form card and discussed where this form comes into play for Vegito during the games. This Winner version of the card is more valuable and can only be obtained by opening a Winner Pack and pulling it with a stroke of luck… or, you know, picking it up in the secondary market.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

